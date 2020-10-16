NY Bar Says Firm Can Use Dead Atty's Name On Letterhead

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A New York law firm that purchased a practice from a retiring attorney who later died can include the person's name on an office letterhead, the New York State Bar Association said, concluding that the title would not be deceptive. In an ethics opinion published Wednesday, the state bar cited recently revised professional conduct rules that say New York law firms may use websites, professional cards, office signs and letterheads provided that the communications are not false, misleading or deceptive. Advertising the name of a retired lawyer who died, as well as the dates of operation of the former law firm,...

