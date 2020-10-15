9th Circ. Vacates ETC Victory In InteliClear Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday revived a trade secrets dispute between software maker InteliClear LLC and ETC Global Holdings Inc., finding that a California court had erred in ruling that InteliClear had not adequately alleged which trade secrets ETC purportedly pilfered from its securities trading tracking program. ETC, a brokerage and clearing services provider, is accused of licensing the "InterClear System" program for a number of years before stealing InterClear's trade secrets and making its own program. In June 2019, the district court granted ETC's motion for summary judgment, holding that InteliClear had not sufficiently identified which elements of its system were...

