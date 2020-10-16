Iranian CEO Gets 23 Months For Sanctions Violations

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A U.S. District Court judge sentenced an Iranian executive to almost two years in prison for his role at a financial services company designed to help Iranian citizens circumvent U.S. sanctions. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz sentenced Seyed Sajjad Shahidian on Thursday. Shahidian pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2018, admitting to helping clients make purchases from U.S.-based businesses by using fraudulent passports and fake residency documents to set up PayPal accounts that processed millions of dollars. "Shahidian lied to U.S. suppliers, illegally transferred funds from Iran, used fraudulent passports and IDs, and established a business whose entire purpose was to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS