Surgeon's Fraud Claims Revived In Fight With Hospital

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia heart surgeon can move forward with fraud, negligent misrepresentation and some breach of contract claims against his former employers, the Georgia Court of Appeals has held in a mixed-bag ruling that also kept alive counterclaims against him. The intermediate appellate court on Thursday said a trial court wrongly dismissed fraud and misrepresentation claims that Dr. Fady S. Wanna brought against Navicent Health Inc. and its subsidiary Health Services of Central Georgia Inc. It agreed with the trial court that Wanna has enough evidence to avoid dismissal of claims that the hospital breached his contract by failing to pay him...

