FBI Agent Says Promotion Process Rigged Against Moms

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Tampa, Florida-based FBI agent sued the Justice Department on Friday alleging she was knocked out of the running for two promotions because the requirements are designed to benefit men and discriminate against women with child care responsibilities. Special agent Shannon Muldrow told a D.C. federal court that for both supervisory roles she went for, upper management had a preselected male candidate in mind and unfairly manipulated the travel requirements for the roles to make sure she — a mother of three minor children with limited travel ability — wouldn't qualify. "This is a disparate treatment and disparate impact case brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS