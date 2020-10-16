Harvey Weinstein Accusers Blast Deal, Want Ch. 11 Converted

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Victims of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct who haven't reached deals with the disgraced film mogul told a Delaware bankruptcy judge late Thursday that the Weinstein Co.'s Chapter 11 case should be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation because the current proposed plan is unfair and shields ex-representatives of Weinstein's company. The latest offering of the now-twice-amended plan is a $17 million settlement reserve, which the victims denounced as overly generous to Weinstein's company and its insurers and "a meager tip for the actual victims of Harvey Weinstein." The victims also claim that it seemed "virtually impossible" that any proposal coming from...

