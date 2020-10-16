Experian Escapes Breach Of Contract Data Suit For Now

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has trimmed a breach of contract suit against consumer credit reporting company Experian Americas, finding that Experian must continue to face some claims that it improperly used a former business partner's data. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi found that defendants Experian Americas — which is identified in the suit as Experian Information Solutions Inc. and is the U.S. branch of Ireland-based Experian PLC — and its subsidiary Experian Services Corp. can't fully beat allegations launched by plaintiff Weiss Residential Research LLC. Weiss, a residential real estate analytics firm, filed the suit in May. Weiss alleged that in October...

