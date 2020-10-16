British Airways Hit With Record £20M Fine For Data Breach

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 10:46 AM BST) -- British Airways has been hit with a record £20 million ($26 million) fine for inadequately protecting the personal and financial information of more than 400,000 customers, the U.K. data regulator said on Friday, linking the failure to a cyberattack in 2018 that went undetected for two months. British Airways was processing a significant amount of personal and financial data without adequate security measures, the regulator said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The Information Commissioner's Office said that the airline was processing a significant amount of personal and financial data without having adequate security measures in place. The failure broke data protection law and...

