Norway's Scatec Solar Inks $1.17B Deal For PE-Packed Peer

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT) -- Scatec Solar ASA, counseled by King & Spalding, has agreed to buy fellow Norway-based energy company SN Power from Allen & Overy-advised private equity firm Norfund for roughly $1.17 billion, the companies said Friday, in a deal meant to create a global leader in the renewable energy sector. The deal unites Scatec Solar and SN Power, which together believe they will be one of the top players in solar, hydro and wind energy production, plus energy storage, according to a statement. The combined company will feature power plants in 14 countries, with a total of 3.3 gigawatts of plants in operation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS