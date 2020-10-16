Google Gets Siri Tech Patent Wiped Out At PTAB

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated all claims Google challenged in a patent covering digital voice assistant technology that was developed by the company behind Apple's Siri voice recognition software. Google challenged different claims in the patent in two petitions, with the board deciding in a pair of decisions issued Thursday that the tech giant showed the patents, which IPA Technologies Inc. acquired in 2016, were obvious in light of existing technology. In both cases, IPA had argued that an earlier patent referred to as Steiner was not in the same field as its claimed invention, and so it...

