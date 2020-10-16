Russian Oligarch Loses Bid To Prosecute Bitter Rival In UK

Law360, London (October 16, 2020, 6:17 PM BST) -- A London judge on Friday rejected an attempt by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to prosecute his former business partner in the English courts for allegedly perverting the course of justice, finding there is no realistic prospect of challenging the decision by the U.K.'s top public prosecutor to dismiss the case. The decision is the latest twist in a long-running feud between Deripaska and Vladimir Chernukhin, a former deputy finance minister in Russia, over the ownership of valuable real estate in Moscow, which resulted in an arbitration award requiring Deripaska to pay Chernukhin $95 million. Deripaska, who is the subject of U.S....

