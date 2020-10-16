India Mulling 'All Options' Over $2.7B Vodafone Arb. Award

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The government of India denied reports that the country's attorney general is against an appeal of a 200 billion-rupee ($2.7 billion) recent arbitration award to mobile phone operator Vodafone, but it said "all options" are being considered in the high-profile case. The Indian Finance Ministry said in a statement Thursday that "a speculative news story" claiming the attorney general had reached an opinion in favor of not appealing the Vodafone award was "totally incorrect and without any factual basis." The award, "along with all options, are under examination within the ministry and [a] further course of action will be decided based...

