Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Inventorship Row Over Cancer IP

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit Friday rejected a bid from Bristol-Meyers and others for review of a panel decision that two American scientists from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute should be named as co-inventors on six patents involved in Nobel Prize-winning cancer research. The full court denied the en banc petition in a two-page order, dealing Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company and Tasuku Honjo a blow in their effort to undo the panel's July decision. They had argued that the panel created an erroneous new rule on inventorship by affirming a district court ruling that the scientists — Gordon Freeman and...

