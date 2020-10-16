Chancery Questions WeWork's Flip-Flop On $3B Softbank Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Delaware's chancellor pressed attorneys for WeWork's parent company Friday to explain an abrupt reversal earlier this year of its support for suing Softbank Group over its walk-away from a $3 billion tender offer, setting up a duel over conflicting reports from independent WeWork directors. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard quizzed Robert S. Saunders of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, counsel to The We Company, on the issue during a teleconference argument on the company's motion to voluntarily drop a suit it once supported to enforce the deal. The motion followed WeWork's short-term appointment of two new directors, after the suit...

