Building Material Cos. Restart Review Clock On $5.5B Tie-Up

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Builders FirstSource has refiled its notification with U.S. enforcers for an all-stock deal to buy BMC Stock Holdings, restarting the merger review clock on the companies' bid to create a building material supplier valued at about $5.5 billion. The companies said in securities filings Thursday that they voluntarily withdrew and refiled their notification for the deal with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission. Enforcers now have until Nov. 16 to request more information, according to the filing, which was made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "The parties continue to expect the merger to close in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS