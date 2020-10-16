Lottery Winners Say Potential Pause In Visa Ban Suit Harmful

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Green card winners challenging President Donald Trump's move to restrict their arrival to the U.S. amid the pandemic urged a D.C. federal court to ignore some winners' support for pausing their cases while on appeal, saying delays would hurt them. The winners of the 2020 diversity visa lottery in four consolidated cases said Thursday that those in favor of staying the lawsuits — while appealing the court's refusal to block Trump's ban altogether — are only six in number, had already received their visas, and don't represent the interests of thousands of lottery winners who haven't received their visas yet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS