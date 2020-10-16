Dem Sens. Say DHS Biometrics Plan Is Unwanted Surveillance

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to abandon its plan to broaden biometric testing for immigrants to include voice, eye and facial recognition, arguing the proposed expansion is a privacy invasion against already vulnerable populations. Five senators including Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the department Friday that the broad proposal would chill legal immigration, pose disproportionate risks to people of color and potentially place the biometric data of immigrants at a heightened risk for exposure to a data breach. "The scope, sensitivity, and invasiveness of the proposed DHS biometric data collection program would amount to...

