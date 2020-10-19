4 Tips To Get Workplace Class Action Settlements Approved

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Employment lawyers should consider retooling class action settlement agreements to make sure that questions about incentive payments for lead plaintiffs don't blow up the whole deal in light of a recent Eleventh Circuit ruling, attorneys say. Incentive payments compensate named plaintiffs for the time and stress of litigating on behalf of others. The Eleventh Circuit's Sept. 17 panel decision in Johnson v. NPAS Solutions LLC questioned whether the named plaintiffs could consider OK'ing a classwide settlement out of self-interest, rather than doing what's good for class members, because of the payments. "On the one hand, incentive payments are important if we want...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS