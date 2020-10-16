3 Things To Know After Busy WDTX Patent Judge's 1st Trial

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Now that the first patent jury trial before Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright has ended with a complete verdict for the defense, here's what attorneys say litigants gearing up for future trials in the burgeoning patent hotspot of Waco can learn from the case. The trial, at which the jury on Wednesday cleared Roku of infringing an MV3 Partners LLC streaming media patent, was closely watched in the intellectual property world since the Western District of Texas is now the nation's busiest court for patent litigation. Judge Albright, a former Bracewell LLP patent attorney who took the bench in...

