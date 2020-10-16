DOL Probes Won't Chill Employers' Efforts To Diversify

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Microsoft and Wells Fargo's recent disclosures that the U.S. Department of Labor is investigating whether their efforts to add more Black leaders are illegal won't deter other federal contractors from doing what they think is necessary to make their ranks more diverse, experts say. The two corporate giants separately confirmed in recent weeks that the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, which polices bias by government contractors, had sent them letters inquiring about whether their respective pledges to dramatically increase the number of Black employees in their upper ranks violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Those letters, combined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS