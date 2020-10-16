Trade Court Backs Revised South Korean Steel Pipe Tariffs

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce successfully revised tariffs on steel oil and gas line pipes from South Korea on its second attempt, the U.S. Court of International Trade determined Friday. In a partial victory for Korean manufacturers Nexteel Co. Ltd. and SeAH Steel Corp., Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves accepted the second round of remand results in challenges stemming from Commerce's second administrative review of the anti-dumping duty order on oil country tubular goods, after the department retracted its finding that a particular market situation in Korea affected the price of producing the pipes. "Commerce has, under respectful protest, reversed its particular market...

