Casino Sued For Bias After Telling Worker To 'Deal With It'

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A former dealer at Boyd Gaming's Valley Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania slapped the gambling chain with a sex discrimination lawsuit alleging she faced four years of rude comments and acts, but was told by her boss to "deal with it," according to a complaint filed Friday in federal court. In her lawsuit against Boyd, which operates 29 U.S. gaming sites, Lauren French claims she repeatedly tried to bring her mistreatment by other employees to management's attention, but that her complaints were dismissed and led to her firing. She alleges Boyd violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and state...

