FCC Asks For National Security Review Of 2 Telecoms

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has asked the national security community to review whether Pacific Networks Corp. and China Unicom Americas present a risk if allowed to continue operating in the U.S. In a pair of Thursday letters to federal agencies collectively known as "Team Telecom," the FCC indicated that it's willing to pull the companies' authorizations to do business in the U.S. if the committee returns a negative review. The letters "request the committee's views" on the companies' "arguments concerning whether and how [they are] subject to the exploitation, influence, and control of the Chinese government, and the national security and...

