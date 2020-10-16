Investors Bank Accused of Shorting Branch Workers On OT

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Investors Bank forced bank branch employees to undergo security checks and perform opening procedures off-the-clock, according to a proposed wage-and-hour collective and class action filed Friday in New Jersey federal court. The lawsuit accuses the community bank of not paying overtime and other wages to at least 40 nonexempt, hourly employees in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Jersey wage-and-hour laws. "Per defendant's policies and procedures, the employees who are assigned to open the bank, including plaintiffs, are required to engage in significant security procedures, both inside and outside the building, prior to being permitted to clock-in," the...

