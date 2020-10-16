Vance Asks Justices To Deny Trump's Bid To Halt Subpoena

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's request to the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a grand jury subpoena for his tax and business records should be denied after lower courts thoroughly rejected the president's arguments, the Manhattan district attorney told the court Friday. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said litigation has already hampered a grand jury investigation into President Donald Trump's business dealings. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Trump's attorneys did not prove to the lower district and appellate courts that a grand jury subpoena to the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP issued by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance...

