Mich. Residents Granted Class Status In Tax Foreclosure Row

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A U.S. district judge certified a class of property owners challenging Michigan counties' practices of auctioning tax debtors' property and keeping the excess proceeds. U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington on Friday certified a class of Michigan property owners with tax debts whose property was seized and sold by 27 Michigan counties for more than the original debt, after which the counties kept the excess proceeds. The judge appointed Thomas Fox, who brought the suit against the counties in 2019, as the class representative. Fox claimed that a state statute prohibiting the return of excess proceeds from a tax foreclosure sale to...

