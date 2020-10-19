Victoria's Secret Parent Beats Suit Claiming Dividend Deceit

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday tossed for good a putative class action against the parent company of Victoria's Secret and PINK that had alleged its executives misled investors about the two companies' financial future, including future cuts to dividends. Lead plaintiff Daniel B. O'Leary alleged that L Brands, the owner of Victoria's Secret and PINK, and its executives misled investors about the risk that the company might have to cut its dividend to pay down debt and fund operations for the financially struggling companies. But U.S. District Judge Sarah D. Morrison said in her decision that O'Leary "failed to meet...

