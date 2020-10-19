VOA Employee Preserves Age Bias Claims Against Network

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. agency responsible for Voice of America must face an employee's discrimination lawsuit, a D.C. federal judge has ruled, rejecting its argument that the worker abandoned an age bias claim by failing to mention it in a deposition. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss ruled Friday that part of a broadcaster's bias suit against the government-sponsored network can proceed, rejecting the U.S. Agency for Global Media's dismissal bid. Judge Moss said that even if the employee did not mention when deposed that the network had overlooked him for a senior editor role, he had alluded to the role in filings...

