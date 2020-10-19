Montana Judge Sets Aside Acting Land Bureau Head's Acts

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Land management plans approved by William Perry Pendley while he unlawfully served as the acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management were vacated on Friday by a Montana federal judge who sided with the state's governor on the question. U.S. Chief District Judge Brian Morris agreed with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and state regulators who argued that Pendley had improperly exercised authority on three resource-management plans or amendments that govern how land can be used. Because Pendley was improperly serving as the BLM's director, any actions he executed that are solely the responsibility of the Interior secretary or a lawful appointee...

