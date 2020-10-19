Trump Asks Justices To Grant Bid To Halt Vance Subpoena

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court again on Monday to halt enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for his tax and other records issued by the Manhattan district attorney's office, saying the records request risked public disclosure. Trump attorneys asked the Supreme Court for an emergency application for a stay pending the filing and answer to a petition for the justices to consider the case, arguing that the district court failed to go through the proper process to allow the president to quash the subpoena. In their reply brief, Trump's attorneys said that "Once the records are produced, the...

