Microsoft Gets PTAB To Whittle Down 2 Siri Tech Patents

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has notched partial victories in an ongoing patent battle over Siri digital voice assistant technology patents, with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wiping out 17 of 18 claims in one patent and trimming 42 of 71 claims off another. The patents, which were developed by the company behind Apple's Siri voice recognition software and have since been acquired by IPA Technologies Inc., are among three that IPA has asserted against Microsoft, Google and Amazon in Delaware federal court. In its Oct. 15 decision on U.S. Patent No. 7,069,560, the board said Microsoft was able to show that 17 of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS