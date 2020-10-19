Memorabilia Biz Accuses Debevoise Of Fraud Amid SEC Probe

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A memorabilia auction company sued Debevoise & Plimpton LLP on Saturday, saying the firm's attorneys "abysmally failed" their duties and "annihilated" the company's market value by trying to cover up their own mishandling of an SEC investigation into potential fraud. In a lawsuit filed in D.C. federal court, Collector's Coffee Inc. and its CEO Mykalai Kontilai claimed that three Debevoise attorneys committed legal malpractice while representing the company in 2018 for an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The complaint said the lawyers failed to carefully review documents they sent the agency and that they participated in a "fraudulent...

