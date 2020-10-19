3 Firms Guide Billtrust's SPAC Go-Public Deal At $1.3B Value

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Business-to-business payments company Billtrust said Monday it will go public via a merger with a blank-check company in a deal steered by Paul Weiss, Cooley and Mayer Brown that gives Billtrust a roughly $1.3 billion enterprise value. Following the merger with South Mountain Merger Corp., Billtrust will change its name to BTRS Holdings Inc. and its shares will be listed on the Nasdaq, the announcement said. Billtrust provides software and payment processing for business-to-business commerce, according to its website. South Mountain Merger Corp. is a blank-check company, also known as a special-purpose acquisition company, which is a shell entity that raises...

