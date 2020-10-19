Lawyer Asks Court To Block Pa. Bar's Anti-Bias Rule

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia lawyer asked a Pennsylvania federal court on Friday to block an anti-bias rule for state lawyers from going into effect, just hours after the state ethics board said his suit challenging the rule was "based on prolific speculation" and moved to have it axed. In his motion for a temporary injunction, Zachary Greenberg, an attorney with the Philadelphia-based Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said discriminatory speech has been ruled time and again to be First Amendment-protected speech. Because discrimination and offensiveness are viewpoints, and therefore can't be a basis for sanctions, the bar's new rule against such speech...

