Defunct Cos. Used In Visa Fraud Scheme Get 1 Year Probation

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Two defunct companies owned by a Chinese businesswoman convicted of using them to carry out a six-year visa fraud scheme were each sentenced on Monday to one year of probation. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin sentenced Findream LLC and Sinocontech LLC after they pled guilty in December to conspiring with their owner Weiyun Huang, also known as "Kelly Huang," to submit F-1 or H-1B visa paperwork fraudulently indicating foreign national students were working for the two U.S.-based companies. Huang, the companies' representative, will serve the sentences alongside the three-year sentence she received in June after admitting to conducting the scheme....

