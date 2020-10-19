Claims Court Frees Army From Suit Over Instructor Deal

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims freed the U.S. Army from a defense contractor's claims that it is owed the full price of an instructor services contract, saying Friday that the service branch had appropriately ended the agreement prematurely. Judge Thomas C. Wheeler ruled on Friday that the Army had appropriately invoked a termination-for-convenience clause in its $900,000 service contract with JKB Solutions and Services LLC when the Army had requested — and paid for — only a fraction of the courses JKB agreed to provide under the agreement. The decision flew in the face of the Virginia contractor's claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS