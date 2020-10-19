Post-Gazette Denies It Discriminated Against Black Reporter

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette pushed back against a Black former reporter's racial bias and retaliation lawsuit, saying it barred her from covering racial justice and police brutality protests because of its journalistic standards. The paper said Friday that a Pennsylvania federal judge should toss a suit from Alexis Johnson, a reporter who claimed she was not allowed to cover Black Lives Matter protests because of her viral tweet about them. The Post-Gazette rejected Johnson's claim that she should be allowed to cover protests despite expressing her opinions publicly, saying that would violate its editorial policies. "Such a demand represents unprecedented intrusion into...

