Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Scheef & Stone Settles Claims Tied To $80M Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Scheef & Stone LLP and two attorneys have tentatively settled allegations that they were a key part of self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner's alleged $80 million securities fraud scheme.

The firm and partners Roger Crabb and Mitch Little agreed to settle claims by the receiver appointed to unwind the scheme that they allegedly saw "red flags" as early as 2010 but refused to "lift the veil" on the scam until it was too late, according to a summary posted on the case's docket of talks the two sides had with a mediator on Oct. 13.

U.S. District Judge Sidney A. Fitzwater...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!