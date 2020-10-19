Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Role In Sports Gambling Ring Gets Ill. Man Home Detention

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An 85-year-old Illinois man was sentenced Monday to three months of home detention and a year of probation for his role in an illegal gambling ring that allegedly was spearheaded by his son and involved the brother of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher.

Eugene "Geno" Delgiudice, who prosecutors say helped to collect and pay out cash for the gamblers his son allegedly recruited, pled guilty in July. U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall also fined him $4,000 during his sentencing hearing Monday.

Delgiudice told the court Monday that his participation in the operation made him feel useful.

