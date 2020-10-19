Kan. County Settles DOL's COVID-19 Leave Claims

Michael Joe By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Benefits newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Kansas county will pay back wages to an employee wrongly denied paid sick leave to care for a child whose school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a U.S. Department of Labor settlement announcement Monday.The settlement resolves claims by the DOL's Wage and Hour Division alleging that Leavenworth County violated the Families First Coronavirus Response Act when it denied the employee's request for paid leave, the agency said.The DOL said the county also should not have fired the employee for allegedly misrepresenting their spouse's ability to care for their child. The county has agreed to pay nearly $5,000 for what the employee should have been paid for leave and for wrongful termination.The FFCRA, enacted in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, requires certain public employers, as well as most private employers with fewer than 500 workers, to provide paid time off for reasons related to COVID-19. Among other things, it lets workers take up to 12 weeks of leave at two-thirds pay if they can't work because their child's school has closed."With thousands of parents returning to work while some schools and daycares remain closed, employers should review their obligations under this new law to avoid similar violations," Wage and Hour District Director Reed Trone said in a statement."Both public and private sector employers covered by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act must take all the steps necessary to comply with the law and provide employees paid leave to care for their children as required," Trone said.A Leavenworth County attorney and a DOL spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.--Additional reporting by Braden Campbell

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.