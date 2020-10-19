Speedcast Creditors Blast Ch. 11 Sale Plan As Unfair

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Secured creditors of Australian communications satellite company Speedcast International Ltd. have asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject the company's Chapter 11 plan, saying Speedcast is attempting to sell off their collateral without compensation. In a filing Sunday, Black Diamond Commercial Finance, representing a lender group, called the company's proposed Chapter 11 plan "patently unconfirmable," saying it proposes to sell the company's assets free and clear of their liens without giving them the opportunity to submit a credit bid. Speedcast filed for Chapter 11 protection in April with about $689.1 million in debt, saying the oil price wars at the beginning...

