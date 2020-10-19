Trust's $2M Suit Over Alleged Scam Tossed Out

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A trust company hasn't lobbed allegations particular enough to advance civil racketeering claims against a businessman who allegedly defrauded it out of $2 million, thousands of dollars of which was earmarked for digital currency trading, an Illinois federal judge said Monday. The lawsuit the James Streibich Revocable Trust of 2002 launched on behalf of Folding Light LLC, a purported trader of cryptocurrency and other securities, failed to sufficiently outline either a racketeering enterprise or a racketeering conspiracy against businessman Brock Flagstad and the several companies he allegedly used to help advance it, U.S. District Judge Manish Shah said. Judge Shah also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS