Trade Court Says Asian Steel Import Duties Are Unlawful

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to reevaluate duty adjustments on steel imports from Thailand and South Korea, finding that the agency unlawfully disregarded the countries' production costs in its calculations. CIT Judge Jennifer Choe-Groves said in both cases that Commerce can't disregard the Asian countries' production costs and use the normal value of the countries' sales at the same time to determine whether sales are below production costs when calculating duties. "As this court has held repeatedly, the statute does not authorize a particular market situation adjustment to the cost of production...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS