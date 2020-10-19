USPTO Eyes Potential Rules For AIA Review Denials

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Monday that it is considering implementing formal rules on when it can refuse to review patents under the America Invents Act, an issue that has recently spurred a lawsuit and a call for a congressional investigation into the agency's policies. In a Federal Register notice set to be published Tuesday, USPTO Director Andrei Iancu said the office is seeking public comments until Nov. 19 on the ways the Patent Trial and Appeal Board uses its discretion to deny petitions challenging patents in inter partes reviews, such as when a trial over the patent is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS