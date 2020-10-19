Chevron, Saudis Spar Over $18B Arbitral Award At 9th Circ.

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Chevron and Saudi families fought before the Ninth Circuit on Monday over reviving a lawsuit seeking to enforce a $17.9 billion arbitration award against Chevron over oil land leases, with the families arguing that the case was erroneously tossed for lack of jurisdiction, while Chevron said they never had a contract. During a video conferencing hearing, the families' counsel, Edward Charles Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC, argued that the district court has the authority to enforce the arbitration award and erred in finding otherwise. He also argued that Chevron threatened arbitral judges in Egypt with litigation for participating in the...

