DOL's New H-1B Wage Rules Disregard Congressional Intent

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Under a recent interim final rule that took effect immediately, the U.S. Department of Labor significantly increased the wage rates that employers must pay H-1B nonimmigrants as well as some employment based immigrant applicants. The DOL rule is certain to face numerous potential challenges — both procedural and substantive — but one aspect of the rule seems particularly egregious. The rule will have the practical effect of restricting access to H-1B status to people with a master's level or higher degree, even though the Immigration and Nationality Act only requires a bachelor's level education. By way of background, the INA requires...

