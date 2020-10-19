OneBeacon Must Pay Reinsurance In $35M Asbestos Deal

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge held Monday that OneBeacon Insurance Co. must reimburse a portion of Fireman's Fund Insurance Co.'s $35 million settlement payment resolving asbestos injury claims against a mining company. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe said OneBeacon is liable to foot part of Fireman's 2011 settlement bill because its reinsurance contract with Fireman's clearly instructed it to do so, according to the order. "The reinsurance contract states that 'all claims involving this reinsurance, when settled by Fireman's, shall be binding on OneBeacon,'" the judge wrote. Fireman's sued OneBeacon in 2014, alleging that the reinsurer owed it more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS