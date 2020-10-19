Altaba Must Reserve $800M For Canadian Data Breach Claims

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor ruled Monday that former Yahoo owner Altaba must set aside roughly $800 million to cover potential liability for data breach claims asserted in Canadian lawsuits before it can distribute roughly $5.6 billion to stockholders as part of its $40 billion wind-down plan. In a 29-page opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster added that Altaba Inc.'s proposal to set aside $250 million for other unknown claims is "ample" and that with the amounts set aside in a reserve, it can move forward with plans to make a distribution to stockholders. The vice chancellor raised some concerns about Altaba's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS