NY Union Trustees Must Pay $570K After DOL ERISA Probe

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the trustees for United Derrickmen & Riggers Association, Local Union 197 benefit plans have agreed to pay $570,000 to resolve claims they violated ERISA by shifting the union's overhead costs to the plans. According to the press release Friday, the trustees will restore $475,000 to the plans, pay $95,000 in penalties to the agency and take other corrective actions under the consent judgment entered in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit in September. The release said that the DOL's Employee Benefits Security Administration found in an investigation that the trustees voted in...

