Valero To Pay $2.85M To Settle Refinery Pollution Allegations

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Valero Energy Corp. agreed Monday to pay a $2.85 million civil penalty and install pollution controls to settle claims it violated the Clean Air Act at 12 of its oil refinery facilities in Texas and elsewhere. The proposed settlement was filed in Texas federal court, announced by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and will be posted to the U.S. Department of Justice's website, sparking a 30-day public comment period before final approval. The alleged Clean Air Act infractions include violations of fuel quality requirements designed to reduce air pollution from motor vehicles. In addition to the civil penalty, Valero has agreed...

